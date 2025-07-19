Orange Alert Issued as Heavy Rains Lash Telangana

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert across parts of Telangana due to heavy rains, according to official sources. Starting today, the state is expected to experience increasing rainfall intensity over the next three days, culminating with a significant weather event on the third day.

Eleven districts including Rangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Siddipet, and Vikarabad recorded 10 cm of rain on Friday. 'Yesterday saw heavy downpours across nearly a dozen districts, notably Rangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Siddipet,' stated Dharmaraju, an IMD scientist from Hyderabad.

The IMD also warned that the southern parts of Hyderabad and surrounding districts could face excessive rainfall by July 21. The bulletin highlighted that regions including Vikarabad and southern Telangana, are expected to receive a deluge, adding to the significant rainfall already noted in districts like Rangareddy and Medak.

