U.S. ICE Races to Expand Migrant Detention Capacity Nationwide

In a significant move, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is set to expand its migrant detention capacity following new funding of $45 billion. The expansion aims to increase the available beds from 40,000 to 100,000 by the end of the year, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

ICE is focusing on establishing large-scale tent facilities at military bases and ICE jails, with a noteworthy site being a 5,000-bed facility at Fort Bliss in Texas. Additional locations are planned for Colorado, Indiana, and New Jersey, according to documents reviewed by WSJ. "ICE is pursuing all available options to increase bedspace," a senior ICE official mentioned.

Top officials, including U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, indicate a preference for partnering with Republican-led states to manage detention centers. Discussions with several states have been influenced by Florida's "Alligator Alcatraz" model, though specific states were not named.

(With inputs from agencies.)