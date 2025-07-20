Pedal Power: Cycling Towards Health and a Drug-Free Future

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, extolled the dual benefits of cycling for health and the environment while attending Banaras Hindu University's 'Sundays on Cycle' event in Varanasi. Highlighting its momentum, she noted the initiative's long-term impact in promoting drug-free lifestyles among the youth.

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' movement is gaining traction nationwide, as underlined by Minister Khadse's observations of the enthusiastic youth participation, even in Kashi. The campaign aims to influence young minds toward fitness and environmental consciousness, with a view to witnessing significant impacts in the coming years.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya spearheaded the cycling campaign at BHU, aligning with the ongoing 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat' summit. Mandaviya emphasized the campaign's national significance, fostering fitness among youth through collective efforts across 6,000 educational venues, in tandem with the government's broader anti-drug initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)