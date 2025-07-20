Tragedy at Iran’s Historic Abadan Refinery: Fire Claims a Life

A tragic fire erupted at Iran's most historic and largest oil refinery, Abadan, located 670 kilometers from Tehran, resulting in the death of one worker. The incident, reported by state media on Sunday, was attributed to a leaky pump in a unit under repair.

According to the state-owned IRAN newspaper, firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the blaze within two hours, ensuring that the operations of this vital facility were not disrupted. However, Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad confirmed that several workers suffered injuries during the incident.

The Abadan facility, pivotal to Iran's oil sector since 1912, produces approximately 25% of the nation's fuel with more than 5,200,000 barrels processed daily. The country, a significant oil producer, faces challenges from Western sanctions limiting its sales. Recent weeks have seen multiple fires across Iran, with defective gas systems and electrical faults identified as common causes.

