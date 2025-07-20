Left Menu

Tragedy at Iran’s Historic Abadan Refinery: Fire Claims a Life

A fire at Iran's largest refinery, Abadan, resulted in one death and several injuries. The blaze, caused by a leaky pump, was extinguished within two hours. The incident did not affect its operations. Recent fires in Iran have been linked to gas leaks and electrical issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 20-07-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 14:37 IST
Tragedy at Iran’s Historic Abadan Refinery: Fire Claims a Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

A tragic fire erupted at Iran's most historic and largest oil refinery, Abadan, located 670 kilometers from Tehran, resulting in the death of one worker. The incident, reported by state media on Sunday, was attributed to a leaky pump in a unit under repair.

According to the state-owned IRAN newspaper, firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the blaze within two hours, ensuring that the operations of this vital facility were not disrupted. However, Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad confirmed that several workers suffered injuries during the incident.

The Abadan facility, pivotal to Iran's oil sector since 1912, produces approximately 25% of the nation's fuel with more than 5,200,000 barrels processed daily. The country, a significant oil producer, faces challenges from Western sanctions limiting its sales. Recent weeks have seen multiple fires across Iran, with defective gas systems and electrical faults identified as common causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
2
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025