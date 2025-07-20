Minister Cautions Against Premature Conclusions in Air India Crash Investigation
Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu has advised restraint amidst global speculation on the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. He stressed respecting the formal investigation process led by AAIB, which has decoded the black box locally for the first time. Staffing issues at DGCA are also being addressed.
- Country:
- India
Rammohan Naidu, India's Union Civil Aviation Minister, has urged the public and media to exercise restraint and avoid premature conclusions regarding the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which tragically claimed 260 lives. This appeal comes amid heightened speculation and scrutiny from international media, particularly Western outlets.
Naidu emphasized the importance of waiting for the final investigation report, which is being meticulously conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). He criticized the dissemination of speculative reports, asserting the need for responsible journalism, especially when allegations of pilot error have surfaced.
A key milestone has been achieved in the investigation, with AAIB successfully decoding the aircraft's black box within India—a first for the nation. This development signifies a significant step forward, as previously damaged black boxes were sent abroad. Naidu reiterated confidence in the AAIB's ongoing efforts and emphasized adherence to international protocols.
Addressing concerns about staffing at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Naidu outlined ongoing initiatives to fill vacancies. These steps aim to strengthen the regulatory framework, marking progress in ensuring comprehensive oversight in aviation safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Air Safety and Ticket Price Surge: DGCA's Response to Aviation Challenges
DGCA to Tackle Soaring Airfare Amid Safety Concerns After Ahmedabad Crash
AAIB Advances with In-Country Black Box Decoding After Fatal Ahmedabad Crash
Aviation watchdog DGCA asks airlines to check fuel switch locking system in Boeing 787, 737 planes.
Fuel Switches: The Hidden Trigger Behind Ahmedabad Crash