Minister Cautions Against Premature Conclusions in Air India Crash Investigation

Rammohan Naidu, India's Union Civil Aviation Minister, has urged the public and media to exercise restraint and avoid premature conclusions regarding the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which tragically claimed 260 lives. This appeal comes amid heightened speculation and scrutiny from international media, particularly Western outlets.

Naidu emphasized the importance of waiting for the final investigation report, which is being meticulously conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). He criticized the dissemination of speculative reports, asserting the need for responsible journalism, especially when allegations of pilot error have surfaced.

A key milestone has been achieved in the investigation, with AAIB successfully decoding the aircraft's black box within India—a first for the nation. This development signifies a significant step forward, as previously damaged black boxes were sent abroad. Naidu reiterated confidence in the AAIB's ongoing efforts and emphasized adherence to international protocols.

Addressing concerns about staffing at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Naidu outlined ongoing initiatives to fill vacancies. These steps aim to strengthen the regulatory framework, marking progress in ensuring comprehensive oversight in aviation safety.

