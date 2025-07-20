Left Menu

Assam Boosts Milk Processing: Purabi Dairy Expansion Begins

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the expansion of Purabi Dairy to triple its capacity to 3 lakh litres daily. The initiative, in collaboration with NDDB, aims to enhance Assam's milk processing to 10 lakh litres over three years. New units will rise in Silchar, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat.

  • India

In a significant development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone on Sunday for the expansion of Purabi Dairy. The project intends to triple the plant's current milk processing capacity to 3 lakh litres per day, marking a considerable boost for the region's dairy industry.

Collaborating with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), the Assam government aims to expand the state's overall milk processing capability to 10 lakh litres daily within the next three years. New processing units are planned in Silchar, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, among other locations, to achieve this goal.

The initiative is part of a larger effort to double Assam's milk processing capacity, underscored by the signing of significant MoUs during the Advantage Assam Summit. The Rs 100 crore project will not only enhance the Purabi Dairy plant's efficiency but also increase the production of fermented milk and establish a new ice cream facility, thereby meeting the escalating consumer demand for dairy products.

