Kashi Declaration: Forging a Drug-Free Future for India's Youth

The Youth Spiritual Summit in Varanasi, championing the cause of a drug-free Bharat by 2047, concluded with the adoption of the transformative Kashi Declaration. Over 600 youth leaders and dignitaries united to propose a holistic strategy involving spiritual, cultural, and governmental collaborations aimed at eradicating substance abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 19:02 IST
Union Ministers Raksha Khadse and Mansukh Mandaviya during Youth Spiritual Summit in Varanasi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Youth Spiritual Summit held in Varanasi on Sunday reached its zenith with the adoption of the Kashi Declaration, marking a significant step towards eradicating substance abuse in Bharat by 2047. Organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the gathering included over 600 youth leaders, spiritual and socio-cultural organization representatives, academicians, and domain experts.

The summit, highlighting the convergence of youthful energy, spiritual vision, and institutional determination, featured focused plenary sessions that dissected the psychological and societal impacts of substance abuse. Discussions also addressed drug trafficking mechanics, grassroots awareness strategies, and the rehabilitation role of spiritual and cultural institutions.

The Kashi Declaration emerged as a cornerstone document, advocating a comprehensive national approach to treating substance abuse as a multifaceted public health crisis. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized that the document, now a shared commitment, serves as an integrated strategy. It stresses combining spiritual, cultural, educational, and technological efforts to prevent addiction and recover affected individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

