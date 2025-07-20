Fit India Sundays: A Pedal Against Substance Abuse

The 32nd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle was a resounding success in Varanasi, drawing over 3,000 participants, including Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya. Held at the Banaras Hindu University campus, the event emphasized the crucial message of steering the nation's youth away from substance abuse and adopting an active lifestyle.

Organized in partnership with numerous educational bodies such as CBSE and CISCE, the event marked a significant nationwide movement against addiction, dubbed the Nasha-Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat campaign. Union Minister Mandaviya reiterated the aim to foster a fit and healthy youth, key to achieving India's progress toward Viksit Bharat.

Prominent figures such as Raksha Nikhil Khadse and Girish Chandra Yadav joined the event. Participants cycled through iconic locations at BHU, and the day featured yoga and Zumba sessions, showcasing a grand celebration of fitness. The initiative has drawn enthusiastic participation nationwide, with Delhi seeing a strong turnout of school students and athletes like Esow Alben inspiring the young crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)