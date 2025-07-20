Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts International Cheating Syndicate

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled a cheating syndicate operating across India, involving Nigerian nationals and Indian accomplices. The gang lured victims with fake schemes. They have arrested seven individuals, recovered cash, and other incriminating items, while further arrests and investigation are underway.

Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has successfully dismantled a sophisticated cheating syndicate operating across India, involving both Nigerian nationals and their Indian accomplices. Officials revealed on Sunday that the gang was adept at luring unsuspecting victims into fake lottery winnings, gifts, and prize schemes.

The operation led to the arrest of seven individuals, including two Nigerian nationals—Shedrack Onainor and Sunday John alias Liberty—and five Indian accomplices, namely Shahid Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Vikas, and Rakesh alias Lalu. The Crime Branch made significant recoveries during the crackdown, seizing Rs 3.63 lakhs in cash, numerous mobile phones containing incriminating data, ATM cards, bank passbooks, and forged identification documents. Investigations revealed that the syndicate exploited digital platforms like PhonePe and UPI to transfer fraudulently obtained funds.

All suspects have been placed in judicial custody, with authorities predicting further arrests and recoveries as the investigation continues. In a related operation, Delhi Police previously arrested three notorious ATM fraudsters involved in a Rs 98,000 theft. Vigilant police tracking through CCTV and mobile surveillance led to the apprehension of the accused at their Delhi residences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

