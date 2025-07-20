Vice President Dhankhar Urges Political Harmony, Calls for Civil Discourse

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, speaking on Sunday, appealed for harmony and mutual respect among political parties, according to a release from the Vice President's Secretariat. His message underscored the importance of refraining from negative language and personal attacks, emphasizing that such behavior deviates from India's cultural values.

Dhankhar addressed the need for unity and a civil political dialogue, outlining that a thriving democracy requires considerations beyond party lines for national interest. He encouraged leaders to engage in constructive discussions, focusing on progress and fostering a sense of collective purpose in politics.

As he inaugurated the Rajya Sabha Internship Programme, the Vice President stressed that political acrimony should be minimized, urging young minds and leaders to maintain elevated discussions, emphasizing national development, security, and India's global standing. He called for resilient politics based on respectful discourse amidst diverse viewpoints.

