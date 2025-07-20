Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar Urges Political Harmony, Calls for Civil Discourse

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the need for mutual respect among political parties and cautioned against acrimonious exchanges. Addressing the Rajya Sabha Internship Programme, he advocated for civil discourse and dialogue, urging politicians to prioritize the nation's interest and uphold democratic values, ensuring constructive politics for India's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 22:24 IST
Vice President Dhankhar Urges Political Harmony, Calls for Civil Discourse
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, speaking on Sunday, appealed for harmony and mutual respect among political parties, according to a release from the Vice President's Secretariat. His message underscored the importance of refraining from negative language and personal attacks, emphasizing that such behavior deviates from India's cultural values.

Dhankhar addressed the need for unity and a civil political dialogue, outlining that a thriving democracy requires considerations beyond party lines for national interest. He encouraged leaders to engage in constructive discussions, focusing on progress and fostering a sense of collective purpose in politics.

As he inaugurated the Rajya Sabha Internship Programme, the Vice President stressed that political acrimony should be minimized, urging young minds and leaders to maintain elevated discussions, emphasizing national development, security, and India's global standing. He called for resilient politics based on respectful discourse amidst diverse viewpoints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025