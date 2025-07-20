Monsoon Session Alert: Aviation Safety and Crucial Bills in Focus
As the Monsoon parliament session begins, aviation safety takes center stage amid recent tragedies. Legislators gear up to address crucial safety concerns while also considering pivotal bills such as the Taxation Laws Amendment and Indian Institutes of Management Amendment. The session promises 21 sittings over 32 days.
The Monsoon session of Parliament is set to kick off on Monday, promising a packed agenda. Over 32 days, a total of 21 sittings will take place, reviewing 17 legislative items, as confirmed by Union Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Aviation safety is anticipated to be a major topic of discussion, especially following the tragic Air India AI 171 crash. MPs are expected to question the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regarding the inspection protocols and safety measures in place. Key figures, including former Rajya Sabha member Vijay Rupani, who died in the crash, will be remembered by the house.
The Rajya Sabha's business agenda highlights questions from MPs like Manoj Kumar Jha, who seeks details about safety audits and compliance actions against airlines. Other parliamentarians are poised to raise issues on passenger safety and the investigation of aviation violations over the past three years. Meanwhile, significant bills including the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, are slated for discussion, with multiple ministers preparing to present papers related to their ministries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
