Left Menu

Monsoon Session Alert: Aviation Safety and Crucial Bills in Focus

As the Monsoon parliament session begins, aviation safety takes center stage amid recent tragedies. Legislators gear up to address crucial safety concerns while also considering pivotal bills such as the Taxation Laws Amendment and Indian Institutes of Management Amendment. The session promises 21 sittings over 32 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 22:58 IST
Monsoon Session Alert: Aviation Safety and Crucial Bills in Focus
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Monsoon session of Parliament is set to kick off on Monday, promising a packed agenda. Over 32 days, a total of 21 sittings will take place, reviewing 17 legislative items, as confirmed by Union Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Aviation safety is anticipated to be a major topic of discussion, especially following the tragic Air India AI 171 crash. MPs are expected to question the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regarding the inspection protocols and safety measures in place. Key figures, including former Rajya Sabha member Vijay Rupani, who died in the crash, will be remembered by the house.

The Rajya Sabha's business agenda highlights questions from MPs like Manoj Kumar Jha, who seeks details about safety audits and compliance actions against airlines. Other parliamentarians are poised to raise issues on passenger safety and the investigation of aviation violations over the past three years. Meanwhile, significant bills including the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, are slated for discussion, with multiple ministers preparing to present papers related to their ministries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025