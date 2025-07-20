Crackdown on Child Begging in Punjab: A New Dawn for Vulnerable Children
Punjab's government is actively rescuing child beggars in Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. Efforts include raids by district protection teams and potential DNA tests to verify parentage. Minister Baljit Kaur emphasizes legal action against those exploiting children and urges public vigilance to eradicate child begging.
In a significant move aimed at safeguarding children's rights, Punjab has initiated a comprehensive operation to rescue young beggars. Over the weekend, 21 children were saved from the streets of Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, according to Baljit Kaur, the Punjab Social Security, Women, and Child Development Minister.
The state's campaign to eradicate child begging is being rigorously enforced through raids conducted by district child protection teams. The children, after rescue, are being cared for in children's homes, with further investigations lined up to address any instances of force or coercion into begging.
The minister underscored the government's commitment to a secure future for every child. The public is called upon to refrain from giving alms to child beggars and report any sightings immediately. DNA testing is part of the strategy to ensure rightful parentage and deter child trafficking and exploitation.
