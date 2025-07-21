Left Menu

HDFC Bank Shares Spike Despite Profit Dip

HDFC Bank's shares rose over 2% following the announcement of steady quarterly numbers despite a decline in consolidated net profit. On a standalone basis, profit increased, driving stock market growth. The net interest income and non-performing assets saw slight changes, reflecting economic fluctuations.

Updated: 21-07-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 10:48 IST
HDFC Bank's shares climbed by more than 2% on Monday as the financial institution revealed steady quarterly financials despite a dip in consolidated net profit figures.

According to market reports, HDFC Bank's net profit on a standalone basis surged positively, which contributed to an overall advance in the equity markets. Meanwhile, their core net interest income experienced a deceleration in growth.

Analysts noted a slight uptick in the bank's non-performing assets due to cyclical challenges in the agricultural sector, hinting at the delicate balance within economic sectors.

