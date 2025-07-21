Wildfire Workforce Woes: Forest Service Struggles Amid Personnel Cuts

Amid a surge in wildfire incidents, the U.S. Forest Service is grappling with staffing shortages. Current and former employees cite federal workforce reductions implemented under the Trump administration as the root cause, leading to understaffed fire teams.

Despite the agency's assurances of adequate resources, former employees told Reuters about struggles to fill essential roles after losing around 5,000 workers over five months. This exodus has forced personnel to take on multiple roles, impacting frontline firefighting efficiency.

Critics highlight the adverse effects on community safety and firefighter readiness, though some insiders maintain that fire staff are prepared for a challenging season. The debate underscores the tension over resource management as wildfire threats loom large.

