Ima Keithel: Where Manipur's Women Blossom and Lead

Manipur, known for its cultural richness and natural allure, also stands out as a beacon of women's leadership. At the epicenter of this is Ima Keithel, Asia's largest market run exclusively by women, which pulses with the resilience and enterprising spirit of over 4,000 'Imas' or mothers.

Here, women from diverse tribes and faiths operate stalls with pride, significantly contributing to the state's economy and actively involving themselves in socio-political matters. The market is celebrated for its inclusive nature, bringing women from varied districts together, including tribal and Muslim communities.

Beyond Imphal, women-led markets thrive across Manipur, from urban centers to remote regions like Tamenglong. They've become powerful symbols of women's unwavering spirit and substantial role in shaping the state's socio-economic landscape, fostering a distinct identity in family and society alike.

