China Stocks Surge as Trade Relations Thaw

Stocks in China and Hong Kong experienced a significant boost on Thursday, driven by a rally in rare earth and tourism shares. Investor sentiment was lifted by indications of easing tensions between the U.S. and China, suggesting a positive shift in economic relations.

The Shanghai Composite index rose by 0.7%, closing at 3,605.73, marking its highest level since January 2022 and nearing a fifth consecutive week of gains. Similarly, the blue-chip CSI300 index increased by 0.7%, indicative of steady, robust performance in the market.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index increased 0.5% to 25,667.18, achieving its highest close since November 2021. Analysts noted structural opportunities in the market despite a stable macroeconomic backdrop. Furthermore, positive developments in U.S.-China trade discussions bolstered investor confidence.

