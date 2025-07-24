Left Menu

China Stocks Surge as Trade Relations Thaw

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks rose with gains in rare earth and tourism shares, fueled by improving U.S.-China relations. The Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng indices reached new highs as investor sentiment improved. Buoyed by policy efforts and trade optimism, Chinese stocks near a technical bull market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:34 IST
China Stocks Surge as Trade Relations Thaw
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stocks in China and Hong Kong experienced a significant boost on Thursday, driven by a rally in rare earth and tourism shares. Investor sentiment was lifted by indications of easing tensions between the U.S. and China, suggesting a positive shift in economic relations.

The Shanghai Composite index rose by 0.7%, closing at 3,605.73, marking its highest level since January 2022 and nearing a fifth consecutive week of gains. Similarly, the blue-chip CSI300 index increased by 0.7%, indicative of steady, robust performance in the market.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index increased 0.5% to 25,667.18, achieving its highest close since November 2021. Analysts noted structural opportunities in the market despite a stable macroeconomic backdrop. Furthermore, positive developments in U.S.-China trade discussions bolstered investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025