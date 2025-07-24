Left Menu

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Surges to Record Profits in Q1 FY26

Motilal Oswal Financial Services achieved its highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 1,430 crore in the June quarter, driven by asset management, private wealth, and capital markets. The firm's asset management profits rose by 43%, while assets under management surged by 90%, and the net worth increased by 28%.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reported a record-high quarterly net profit of Rs 1,430 crore for the June quarter, representing a 40% year-on-year increase. This growth was fueled by strong performances across its asset management, private wealth, and capital markets divisions.

The company's consolidated net operating revenue saw a 24% rise to Rs 1,412 crore in the first fiscal quarter, as stated in their recent announcement. Reflecting significant momentum, the operating profit after tax was reported at Rs 522 crore, marking a 21% increase. This was attributed to the firm's successful twin-engine growth model.

Asset and private wealth management registered a notable 43% profit jump to Rs 224 crore, with revenue in this sector soaring to Rs 560 crore, a 46% increase. The group's mutual fund AUM also saw a remarkable 90% growth to nearly Rs 1.17 lakh crore, with SIP flows following suit.

Latest News

