Adani Energy Solutions Ltd Reports Profitable Quarter Amid Revenue Surge

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd recorded a net profit of Rs 538.94 crore in Q1 FY26, driven by increased revenues from its transmission business, reversing a previous loss. Total revenue grew to Rs 7,025.49 crore. CEO Kandarp Patel expects heightened capex and bidding activity post-monsoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) announced a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the first quarter of FY26, posting a net profit of Rs 538.94 crore. This shift from a loss of Rs 1,190.66 crore in the same period last year was largely due to higher earnings from its transmission business, according to a recent BSE filing.

The company's total income surged to Rs 7,025.49 crore, compared to Rs 5,489.97 crore in the previous year. Specifically, revenue from the transmission sector increased substantially to Rs 2,188.19 crore from Rs 1,746.18 crore. Meanwhile, revenues from the distribution sector saw a slight decrease, falling to Rs 3,359.84 crore from Rs 3,372.94 crore.

Looking ahead, CEO Kandarp Patel has indicated plans for significant capital expenditure and increased bidding activities in the upcoming quarter, contingent on the conclusion of the monsoon season. This strategic move is expected to bolster AESL's market position further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

