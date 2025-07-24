Left Menu

Stock Futures Mixed as Alphabet Shines and Tesla Warns

U.S. stock futures fluctuated Thursday following earnings from Alphabet and Tesla, as investors also eyed progressing trade deals with key partners. Alphabet's shares rose on strong investment plans, while Tesla warned of challenges ahead, affecting its stock negatively. Trade talks, geopolitical tensions, and monetary policy meetings remained in focus.

Stock Futures Mixed as Alphabet Shines and Tesla Warns
On Thursday, U.S. stock index futures displayed a mixed performance. Investors balanced between robust earnings reports from Alphabet and cautionary signals from Tesla, alongside anticipated advancements in trade agreements between the U.S. and its major international partners.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, announced an ambitious capital expenditure plan amounting to approximately $85 billion, with further increases anticipated for the next year. This optimistic outlook pushed Alphabet's shares up by 3.5% in pre-market trading. Conversely, electric vehicle giant Tesla presented a less optimistic outlook, as CEO Elon Musk highlighted potential rough quarters ahead due to reduced government support, leading to a 5% drop in its stock.

Major indices experienced varied movements at 5:57 a.m. ET. S&P 500 E-minis gained 7.75 points, Nasdaq 100 E-minis rose by 85.25 points, while Dow E-minis fell by 136 points. Investors remained hopeful about a U.S.-EU trade deal imposing lower tariffs, bolstered by favorable agreements with Japan. Market participants continued to monitor the Federal Reserve's policies amid political pressures and anticipated upcoming economic data releases.

