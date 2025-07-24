Left Menu

Robert Vadra Faces Heat: ED Zeroes in on Gurugram Land Deal

The Enforcement Directorate has accused Robert Vadra and others of engaging in money laundering through land deals in Gurugram. A court will decide on the notice issuance on July 31. The case involves allegations of fraudulent land acquisition and misuse of funds, potentially implicating Vadra significantly.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi is poised to deliver a decision on the notice issuance to controversial businessman Robert Vadra and others, as part of an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into an alleged money laundering case linked to a land deal in Gurugram's Shikohpur village.

Special Judge Sushant Changotra heard arguments from the ED, focusing on evidence that suggests Vadra's involvement in generating and layering proceeds of crime through land transactions. The ED's complaint suggests that properties were acquired using illicit funds, highlighting a supposed Rs 7.5 crore falsified transaction related to the land purchase.

The ED also claims jurisdiction due to part of the crime occurring in Delhi, despite the original offence being registered in Haryana. With provisional attachment orders recently issued for properties worth over Rs 37.64 crore, the court's decision on July 31 could escalate the legal troubles for Vadra.

