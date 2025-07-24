Air India Faces DGCA's Regulatory Scrutiny: Show Cause Notices Issued
The DGCA has issued four show cause notices to Air India for regulatory breaches concerning crew duty and rest requirements. These stem from voluntary disclosures by Air India. The airline must respond within two weeks or face unilateral decisions based on evidence, emphasizing its commitment to safety.
- Country:
- India
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued four show cause notices to Air India concerning various regulatory infractions, according to sources at ANI.
The infractions include failures in adhering to Flight Duty Period and Weekly Rest requirements, cabin crew duties, crew training, and operational protocols. These notices followed Air India's voluntary disclosures made in June.
Air India is required to respond to the notices within a 14 to 15 day period, explaining why no punitive action should be enforced under Aircraft Rules and Civil Aviation Requirements. If Air India fails to respond, the matters may be resolved without further input, based on existing evidence. The airline acknowledged receipt of these notices, underscoring their dedication to crew and passenger safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAIB successful in decoding data from black boxes of Air India plane that crashed last month:Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.
We want to stand with truth, not anything else: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu amid speculations over AI plane crash probe.
AAIB follows definitive, rule-based process, totally unbiased in probing Air India Ahd plane crash: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.