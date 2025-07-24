Opposition Leaders Protest Against Bihar's Controversial Voter Roll Revision

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has raised serious concerns about the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. She alleges the process, instigated by the Election Commission, is under the influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and casts doubts on the timing ahead of looming state polls.

Chaturvedi highlighted difficulties faced by voters in procuring documents required in the revision process, citing a recent Supreme Court order calling for the inclusion of additional proofs of citizenship, which the Election Commission has ignored. Echoing these concerns, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hinted at boycotting the elections if the SIR is not rescinded, accusing ruling parties of manipulating voter lists.

Opposition parties, including members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), have persistently protested both in Bihar and at Parliament's Makar Dwar. They demand a full discussion in both houses of Parliament over the alleged voter roll manipulation feared to impact Bihar's forthcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)