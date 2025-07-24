Left Menu

Reliance Group Stocks Plummet Amidst Loan Fraud Raids

Shares of Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure plunged by 5% each, following raids by the Enforcement Directorate tied to a Rs 3,000 crore loan fraud. The case involves alleged money laundering linked to Reliance Group companies. The firms claim no business impact from these actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares in Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure fell sharply, each losing 5% of their value, as law enforcement focused on a significant financial fraud case. This development follows a series of raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate concerning a Rs 3,000 crore loan fraud allegation.

The stock for Reliance Power was observed to hit its permissible trading floor at Rs 59.70, while Reliance Infrastructure sank to Rs 360.05. Both companies experienced notable market valuation losses amid these proceedings.

Investigations reportedly targeted over 35 locations and multiple companies linked to Anil Ambani. Despite the tumultuous market response, Reliance firms assured stakeholders of no impact on operations, emphasizing that the allegations involve entities separate from their management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

