Air India Pilots' Sick Leave Surge Sparks Mental Health Review

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has observed a noticeable rise in sick leaves among Air India pilots, particularly following the AI-171 incident. On June 16th, a total of 112 pilots reported ill, according to a statement from MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

This prompted a deep dive into mental health protocols for airline staff, reinforced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) medical circular released on February 22, 2023. The circular outlines clear directives for scheduled and non-scheduled airline operators and DGCA-approved medical examiners to conduct mental health assessments during routine exams.

The ministry also highlighted the importance of Peer Support Programs across aviation organizations to actively monitor and enhance the mental well-being of flight personnel. Such initiatives are crucial in supporting pilots and air traffic controllers in managing mental health challenges effectively.

