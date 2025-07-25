CDS Chauhan Calls for 'Hybrid Warriors' in Warfare's Third Revolution

In a powerful address on Friday, General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff, detailed the emergence of a 'third revolution in warfare' driven by rapid technological advancement and shifting geopolitical landscapes. The General's remarks came during a Capstone seminar, a collaboration between the Indian Air Force and the Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS).

General Chauhan emphasized the merging of kinetic and non-kinetic methods, advocating for the development of hybrid warriors—military professionals adept across all warfare domains and levels. He described this revolution as a blend of tactical, operational, and strategic disciplines, combined with land, sea, air, cyber, space, and cognitive warfare integration.

According to the CDS, future combat will require military personnel skilled in traditional combat as well as technological, informational, and psychological warfare. These 'modern warriors' need proficiency in multi-domain operations, acting as tech, info, and scholar warriors. Chauhan highlighted the crucial role of military scholars in developing strategies and adapting to the complex security environment of today.

The CDS also stressed the role of 'info warriors,' specialists trained to craft narratives, combat misinformation, and influence public perception on the 'invisible battlefield of cognition.' Chauhan described a 'scholar warrior' as someone combining strong academic knowledge and military acumen, essential for analyzing and adapting to dynamic challenges.

As warfare turns more hybrid and multidimensional, Chauhan called for strategically minded and technologically savvy military professionals. He warned that nations failing to adapt to these changes may lag in defense capabilities and global influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)