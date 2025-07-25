Left Menu

IIT Guwahati Innovates Eco-Friendly Bamboo Polymer for Automotive Use

Researchers at IIT Guwahati have developed a sustainable composite material using fast-growing bamboo species, Bambusa tulda, combined with biodegradable polymers. This eco-friendly alternative to plastics in automotive interiors showcases high strength, thermal stability, and low moisture absorption, offering a greener solution for the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati have announced a breakthrough in sustainable materials with the development of an eco-friendly composite. The material, crafted from 'Bambusa tulda', a rapidly growing bamboo indigenous to Northeast India, is merged with biodegradable polymers, presenting a viable substitute for conventional plastics in car interiors.

In a press statement, IIT Guwahati, headed by Dr. Poonam Kumari from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, highlighted the composite's potential to tackle plastic waste while meeting the automotive industry's need for sustainable materials. The study, published in the journal 'Environment, Development and Sustainability', is co-authored by Prof. Kumari and her scholars Abir Saha and Nikhil Dilip Kulkarni.

The team at IIT Guwahati experimented with four bamboo-based composite formulations reinforced with both bio-based and petroleum-based epoxies. By enhancing the bamboo fibres through alkali treatment, they improved compatibility with base polymers, achieving increased durability. Evaluated on 17 parameters, the bio-based epoxy composite FormuLite emerged as the top choice, demonstrating cost-effectiveness at Rs. 4300 per kg, suitable for use in vehicle dashboards, door panels, and seatbacks. Currently, the research team is conducting a full life cycle assessment and plans to scale up production using industrial techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

