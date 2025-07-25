Meghalaya Leads Sustainable Revolution: Transforming Waste into Wealth

In an innovative move to promote sustainable agricultural practices, the Meghalaya government has signed 13 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading research institutions. This initiative aims to convert farm waste into organic compost and herbal colours, thus reducing environmental waste.

The agreements were part of the Summit for Rural Empowerment in Shillong, reflecting the state's ongoing efforts under the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission to boost rural incomes through innovation. Additionally, the government plans to enhance productivity and market linkages by introducing high-value processing of local resources.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma underscored the significance of this initiative, highlighting efforts like the CM Farm Plus Scheme designed to streamline farm inputs. Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh praised the visionary aspects of PMJVM as a milestone in reviving the rural economy.

