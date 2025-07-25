Left Menu

Meghalaya Leads Sustainable Revolution: Transforming Waste into Wealth

The Meghalaya government has signed 13 MoUs with research institutions to convert farm and floral waste into valuable products like organic compost and herbal colours. The initiative supports rural entrepreneurship, enhances farmer incomes, and promotes sustainable practices, with plans to expand benefits to tribal areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an innovative move to promote sustainable agricultural practices, the Meghalaya government has signed 13 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading research institutions. This initiative aims to convert farm waste into organic compost and herbal colours, thus reducing environmental waste.

The agreements were part of the Summit for Rural Empowerment in Shillong, reflecting the state's ongoing efforts under the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission to boost rural incomes through innovation. Additionally, the government plans to enhance productivity and market linkages by introducing high-value processing of local resources.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma underscored the significance of this initiative, highlighting efforts like the CM Farm Plus Scheme designed to streamline farm inputs. Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh praised the visionary aspects of PMJVM as a milestone in reviving the rural economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

