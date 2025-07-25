Prison Chaos: Officers Suspended After Daring Jailbreak in Kerala

In a shocking turn of events at the Kannur Central Prison, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Prisons), North Zone, Kerala, has suspended three officers due to their negligence in the high-profile escape of convict Govindachamy. The order, issued on Friday, targets Deputy Prison Officer Rajeesh AK and Assistant Prison Officers Sanjay S and Akhil Charith, following a preliminary inquiry that uncovered serious lapses in prison supervision.

According to an official statement, the officers failed to detect the jailbreak in a timely manner, resulting in immediate suspensions. The trio will receive a subsistence allowance under KSR Rule 55 throughout the suspension period. The prison Superintendent has been tasked with implementing the suspension order and filing an urgent compliance report. Govindachamy, convicted of the brutal 2011 rape and murder of 23-year-old Soumya, was apprehended merely hours after his daring escape.

A massive police manhunt ensued, deploying the K-9 squad to recapture Govindachamy from the Kannur Central Jail. The police had previously issued a wanted notice, underscoring the seriousness of the jailbreak. Notably, Govindachamy was serving a life sentence for his heinous crime committed on a passenger train in 2011. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)