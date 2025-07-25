Tragic Fall: Child's Fatal Accident from 12th Floor in Vasai

A tragic incident occurred in Vasai, Maharashtra, where a 4-year-old girl died after falling from a window on the 12th floor. Police confirmed the incident occurred at 8:30 pm on July 22.

The girl was visiting a relative with her mother. She was placed on a shoe rack near an unguarded window while the mother attended to other matters. The child accidentally fell from the open window.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have registered an accidental death case and are awaiting the post-mortem report. A video capturing the incident quickly gained attention on social media.