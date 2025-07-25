Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Child's Fatal Accident from 12th Floor in Vasai

A 4-year-old girl tragically died after falling from a 12th floor window in Vasai, Maharashtra. She was placed on a shoe rack near the window by her mother, leading to the accident. An accidental death case has been registered and a video of the incident went viral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in Vasai, Maharashtra, where a 4-year-old girl died after falling from a window on the 12th floor. Police confirmed the incident occurred at 8:30 pm on July 22.

The girl was visiting a relative with her mother. She was placed on a shoe rack near an unguarded window while the mother attended to other matters. The child accidentally fell from the open window.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have registered an accidental death case and are awaiting the post-mortem report. A video capturing the incident quickly gained attention on social media.

