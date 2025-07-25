Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Development Stance in Kannauj

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, alleging stagnation of development projects in Kannauj and neglect of crucial sectors like education and health. Yadav assured residents of a transformative change under the Samajwadi Party's rule, emphasizing revival of stalled projects.

Yadav underlined education as a key driver of progress, accusing the BJP of targeting basic education infrastructure. He urged party workers and educated youth to commit to educating village children suffering from school closures. Accusing the BJP of hypocrisy and mismanagement, he cited a recent incident involving a BJP minister to highlight issues of governance.

Further, Yadav alleged electoral roll manipulation and criticized the BJP's neglect of responsibility, even in power shortages. He dismissed BJP's attempts to label the Samajwadi Party derogatively and underscored the deterioration of health services in Kannauj. Confident in electoral outcomes, Yadav predicted the public's impending rejection of BJP policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)