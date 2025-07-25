Left Menu

Uttarakhand govt increases ex-gratia for Param Vir Chakra awardees from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore

The state government has taken the decision to revise the ex-gratia amount given to Param Vir Chakra recipients to Rs 1.5 crore, a threefold increase

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 23:46 IST
Uttarakhand govt increases ex-gratia for Param Vir Chakra awardees from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As a gesture to honour soldiers on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced an increase in the ex-gratia amount for Param Vir Chakra awardees from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore. The state government has taken the decision to revise the ex-gratia amount given to Param Vir Chakra recipients to Rs 1.5 crore, a threefold increase. In addition, veterans will continue to receive an annual grant of Rs 3 lakh.

Dhami made the announcement during the Sainik Samman ceremony held in Khatima, organised on the death anniversary of his father, late Subedar Sher Singh Dhami. The Chief Minister has also approved the proposal submitted by the Sainik Welfare Department, a release said. This increase of Rs 1 crore in the ex-gratia amount underscores the Chief Minister's commitment to the welfare of soldiers and their families, it added.

Before June 2022, the ex-gratia amount for Param Vir Chakra awardees stood at Rs 30 lakh. The cabinet raised it to Rs 50 lakh on June 10, 2022, and a government order was issued on July 14, 2022. Now, the amount has been further raised to Rs 1.5 crore. Dhami said the country's borders remain secure due to the valour, courage, and sacrifice of India's brave soldiers.

"In such a situation, it is the duty of every citizen to respect the bravery, dedication, and sacrifice of the soldiers. Uttarakhand is not only Devbhoomi but also Veerbhoomi, which has given many brave soldiers to the country. The life of a soldier and his family is an example of discipline, sacrifice, and service. The state government is committed to the welfare of the soldiers and their families and is constantly taking concrete and effective decisions to protect their interests," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025