July 25 (Reuters) -

* US KICKS OFF $151BN PROCUREMENT PROCESS FOR TRUMP'S 'GOLDEN DOME'-FT Source text: https://tinyurl.com/bhu36c2n

Also Read: Trump's Bold Stance: U.S. Arms Ukraine Amid Russian Strains

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)