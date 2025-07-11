Left Menu

Trump's Bold Stance: U.S. Arms Ukraine Amid Russian Strains

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to supply weapons to Ukraine through NATO, addressing frustrations with Russia over the war. Trump intends to make a major Russia-related statement soon, with potential U.S.-NATO arms deals aiding Ukraine's defense. $12 billion was pledged for Ukraine's reconstruction.

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that the United States would be providing weapons to Ukraine through NATO channels, signaling a hardening stance amid strained dealings with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump, who expressed dissatisfaction with the stagnation in efforts to conclude the conflict initiated by Russia's February 2022 invasion, promised a significant statement regarding Russia would be forthcoming on Monday.

In a move illustrating U.S. support for Ukraine, Trump indicated a new accord between the U.S., NATO allies, and Ukraine that would see the United States supply arms with NATO financing the cost. The armaments are to be deployed to NATO, which will then transfer them to Ukraine. For the first time in his presidency, Trump's administration is set to execute the Presidential Drawdown Authority, identifying weapons from domestic reserves for deployment to Ukraine.

Ahead of an anticipated arms package that might encompass Patriot missiles and medium-range rockets, $12 billion has been promised for Ukraine's reconstruction at a conference in Rome. This aid comes following intensive Russian airstrikes. Addressing the event, leaders like Giorgia Meloni and the European Commission showed unwavering support for Ukraine's rebuilding efforts, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio pressed Russia for compromise during U.S.-Russian talks.

