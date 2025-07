BRIEF-Tesla Says Co Received Number Of Shareholder Proposals On xAI - X Post

Tesla Inc:

* TESLA INC: HAVE RECEIVED A NUMBER OF SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS ON XAI - X POST

* TESLA INC ON XAI: WOULD INVITE THE SHAREHOLDER WHO MADE THE FIRST PROPER SUBMISSION ON THE TOPIC TO ATTEND OUR SHAREHOLDER MEETING IN PERSON Source text: bit.ly/4mjQLbH Further company coverage:

