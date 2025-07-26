Bhartiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme: A Revolution in Indian Language Education
The Bhartiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme is set to launch soon, focusing on providing digital textbooks in Indian languages at school and higher education levels. Rooted in the National Education Policy, the initiative aims for linguistic inclusivity, adapting to regional needs and encouraging original content creation alongside translations.
The government is inching closer to launching the much-awaited Bhartiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme, set to transform access to educational materials by making digital textbooks available in Indian languages. Sources within the Education Ministry confirmed that the initiative, announced in the Union Budget 2025, is awaiting formal approval.
This ambitious scheme aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP), which advocates for linguistic inclusivity in education. A comprehensive exercise to map higher education courses and the required core textbooks is underway, with plans to translate or create textbooks in state official languages. This initiative will cater to both undergraduates and postgraduates across disciplines, ensuring language doesn't hinder learning.
Officials stress the scheme's demand-driven nature, highlighting plans to accommodate regional linguistic needs by offering translations in all 22 scheduled Indian languages. Original textbooks by renowned local authors will also be encouraged. The rollout, led by the University Grants Commission and Bhartiya Bhasha Samiti, is on course, promising a linguistically inclusive future in academia.
