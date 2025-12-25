Left Menu

Seeking Justice: Akhilesh Yadav Urges for Linguistic Inclusivity in Courtrooms

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, calls for linguistic inclusivity in court hearings following concerns by the Unnao rape survivor about court proceedings being held in English. He emphasizes that justice should be understandable to all parties. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has suspended Kuldeep Singh Sengar's jail term during his appeal, with strict conditions imposed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-12-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 17:07 IST
Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, emphasized the need for 'linguistic inclusivity' in court hearings, particularly regarding the case of the Unnao rape survivor, who struggled because proceedings were conducted in English.

In a post on social media platform X, Yadav highlighted the link between language and justice, stressing the importance of comprehensible court proceedings for all involved. His comments were prompted by concerns raised in a report about former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's case.

The spotlight on Sengar followed the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend his life sentence as he litigates against his conviction. Despite this, Sengar remains in prison due to a separate custodial death case. Restrictions prevent him from approaching the survivor or her family, with bail conditions strictly enforcing these measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

