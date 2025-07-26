CM Sukhu Pushes for Swift Completion of Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday pushed for an accelerated pace in the construction of the Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park in Kangra's Dehra Sub Division. According to a statement from the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, he urged the forest department to advance efforts to meet a December 2026 deadline for the project's first phase completion.

Speaking from his official residence, Oakover, CM Sukhu highlighted the potential of the zoological park to become a prominent tourist magnet within the Kangra district, promising world-class facilities. The planned offerings include safaris featuring lions and tigers, alongside various animal, reptile, and bird enclosures, with a focus on providing parking, a food court, and other essential amenities over its 233-hectare expanse.

In a bid to make the park self-sustainable, CM Sukhu has proposed the integration of eco-tourism activities, a planetarium, and adventure options like rock climbing and boating. He also emphasized environmental aesthetics through the planting of indigenous species. The Zoological Park is set to be the first in India awarded Indian Green Building Council certification for its eco-friendly initiatives. Additionally, a one MW solar power plant is planned to support the park's energy needs, further underscoring the state's commitment to sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)