Assam's Crackdown on Infiltration and Land Encroachment

In a determined stand against illegal immigration, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that the South Salmara Mankachar district police have recently expelled eight Bangladeshi infiltrators. Sarma emphasized the state's unwavering commitment to preventing illegal entry into India, with @assampolice actively maintaining security measures.

The Chief Minister further disclosed that over 350 infiltrators were removed by security forces. Meanwhile, eviction drives across Assam targeted illegal settlers occupying government, forest, and grazing lands, freeing over 1.29 lakh bighas.

During a visit to Uriamghat in Golaghat, Sarma highlighted the encroachments and the state's resolve to reclaim public land systematically. He urged public support for these actions, ensuring the government's strategy to clear VGRs, PGRs, Satras, and public lands proceeds efficiently and fairly.

