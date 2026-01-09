38 Bangladeshi Nationals Set for Deportation from India
Thirty-eight Bangladeshi nationals, including eight children, who were living illegally in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, are to be deported after completing their jail terms. Caught without valid documents, they were sentenced to three years' imprisonment. Deportation to Bangladesh is scheduled for January, following all legal procedures.
A total of 38 Bangladeshi nationals, including eight children, are set for deportation from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, authorities confirmed on Friday. The group was living illegally in India without proper documentation.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Syed Ali Abbas explained that these individuals were apprehended in the Sikandra area and were later convicted and sentenced to three years' imprisonment by a court.
Preparations for their deportation involve transferring them to the Bangladesh border via West Bengal, with the Border Security Force handling the formalities on January 13. The process adheres strictly to legal protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
