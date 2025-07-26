Air India and Tata Group's Support: Compassion in Tragedy

Air India has disbursed Rs 25 lakh as interim compensation to the families of 147 out of 229 passengers who perished in the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171 on June 12. This crucial financial aid, initiated over a month ago, is aimed at meeting the immediate needs of the victims' families while the final compensation awaits determination.

In a statement released on Saturday, Air India reiterated its dedication to those affected by the accident, stating: "Air India stands in solidarity with the families and all affected by the AI171 accident. We continue to mourn their loss and remain fully committed to providing support during this harrowing time." The airline further announced the verification of documentation for an additional 52 families, allowing their compensation disbursement to proceed progressively.

The Tata Group, overseeing Air India, has also set up The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust. In memory of the victims, the Trust has committed to an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 crore for each deceased individual. Additionally, it plans to fund the reconstruction of the B.J. Medical College Hostel, which was damaged in the accident, and assist first responders and support workers impacted by the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)