Deadly School Collapse Sparks Human Rights Investigation

The NHRC has taken notice of a school building collapse in Rajasthan, which resulted in seven children's deaths. The administration is being scrutinized for negligence. A detailed investigation is underway, with officials tasked to report on the structural safety of school buildings statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has initiated a suo motu investigation following a media report on a tragic school building collapse in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district. This incident resulted in the deaths of seven children and left 28 others injured. There are allegations of administrative negligence, as local residents reportedly warned authorities about the building's condition to no avail.

The NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan and the Superintendent of Police in Jhalawar, demanding a comprehensive report within two weeks. The Commission seeks information on the victims' health status and any compensation for the victims' families, citing serious concerns about potential human rights violations.

In response, Rajasthan's Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar announced a five-day deadline for an investigative report. The Public Works Department has been instructed to evaluate the structural integrity of all state school buildings. The government has pledged Rs 10 lakh compensation per deceased child's family and assured a job for one family member. Additionally, the school will undergo reconstruction, with new classrooms named in memory of the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

