PM Modi's Developmental Push: Tamil Nadu's Path to Progress with Infrastructure and Energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the significance of infrastructure and energy in Tamil Nadu's growth, inaugurating projects worth Rs 4,800 crore. Celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas, his visit marks pivotal ties with global powers and a historic trade agreement with the UK, bolstering India's global stature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DDNews). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the critical role of infrastructure and energy in propelling Tamil Nadu's development during his visit to Thoothukudi. Speaking at a public event, he highlighted the Indian government's unwavering commitment over the past eleven years to advancing the state's infrastructure and clean energy sectors.

Modi's arrival followed a two-nation tour encompassing the Maldives and the UK, where he underscored international alliances with a historic Free Trade Agreement. He paid homage to Kargil Vijay Diwas and lauded India's emerging global prominence, linking it to domestic growth prospects in Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister unveiled projects across various sectors, investing over Rs 4,800 crore in ports, highways, airports, and clean energy initiatives. Congratulating Tamil Nadu's residents, Modi reflected on the intertwined cultural heritage shared by Thoothukudi and his constituency, Kashi, citing Tamil poet Subramaniya Bharathiyar's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

