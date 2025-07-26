Left Menu

Controversy Over Labeling Bengali-Speakers as Illegal Immigrants in India

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi have criticized the Indian government's approach to Bengali-speaking citizens, arguing that labeling them as Bangladeshis based solely on language is inhumane. Both assert that the responsibility to curb illegal immigration lies with the central authorities, while decrying police actions targeting vulnerable communities.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The controversy surrounding the labeling of Bengali-speaking people as illegal Bangladeshi immigrants has intensified, with TMC leader Kunal Ghosh and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi vocally opposing such measures. Ghosh has condemned the central government's actions as inhumane, insisting that many Indian citizens who speak Bengali reside across various states and are wrongly targeted.

Ghosh, speaking to reporters, emphasized that being a Bengali speaker does not equate to being a Bangladeshi national, pointing out the absurdity of expecting impoverished individuals to possess birth certificates proving their heritage. He criticized the central government for its failure to secure the national borders, leading to unauthorized entry.

Owaisi, meanwhile, has slammed what he terms the unwarranted detention and harassment of Bengali-speaking Muslims, labeling it as a ploy by police to exploit those most vulnerable. He highlighted instances where Indian citizens were reportedly forced into Bangladesh, arguing that the government exhibits strength against the weak, and called out the police for illegal detainment based on language alone.

