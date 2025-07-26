Tragedy in Jhalawar: School Roof Collapse Sparks Outrage and Condolences

In Jhalawar, Rajasthan, a harrowing incident unfolded as the roof of a government primary school collapsed, claiming the lives of seven children and injuring several others. Rajasthan Minister Diya Kumari expressed her grief and assured heightened monitoring of state schools and government buildings in response to this tragedy.

The collapse has ignited tension within the community, leading to villagers demanding dialogue with local authorities. This surge of unrest has necessitated the deployment of additional police forces. Deputy Superintendent Harsh Raj Singh Khareda labeled it a "major tragedy" and affirmed ongoing engagement with victims' families by the authorities.

Political leaders, including Congress's Rahul Gandhi, have voiced strong demands for a fair investigation and severe penalties for those at fault. Criticisms are also targeted at governmental negligence regarding school safety, particularly highlighting the impact on the Bahujan community. Former CM Vasundhara Raje criticized the oversight, urging for a statewide survey to identify unsafe school structures.

