Tragedy in Jhalawar: School Roof Collapse Sparks Outrage and Condolences

A devastating roof collapse at a primary school in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, resulted in the tragic loss of seven children's lives. The incident prompted state-wide safety measures and sparked calls for accountability. Officials are engaged with affected families, and political leaders demand strict investigation and punishment for those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:45 IST
Rajasthan Minister Diya Kumari (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In Jhalawar, Rajasthan, a harrowing incident unfolded as the roof of a government primary school collapsed, claiming the lives of seven children and injuring several others. Rajasthan Minister Diya Kumari expressed her grief and assured heightened monitoring of state schools and government buildings in response to this tragedy.

The collapse has ignited tension within the community, leading to villagers demanding dialogue with local authorities. This surge of unrest has necessitated the deployment of additional police forces. Deputy Superintendent Harsh Raj Singh Khareda labeled it a "major tragedy" and affirmed ongoing engagement with victims' families by the authorities.

Political leaders, including Congress's Rahul Gandhi, have voiced strong demands for a fair investigation and severe penalties for those at fault. Criticisms are also targeted at governmental negligence regarding school safety, particularly highlighting the impact on the Bahujan community. Former CM Vasundhara Raje criticized the oversight, urging for a statewide survey to identify unsafe school structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

