Revolutionizing Agriculture with Digital Machinery Mapping in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh is set to embark on an ambitious village-level agricultural machinery survey, anticipated to conclude by August 31, a senior official disclosed on Sunday.

Dilli Rao, Director of Agriculture in Andhra Pradesh, stated that agricultural assistants from Rythu Seva Kendras will facilitate the process to evaluate machinery needs according to crop area and seasonal demands.

The survey aims to create a digital machinery inventory to support both the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) and PM-KISAN schemes by optimizing equipment distribution and enhancing rural productivity through strategic planning.