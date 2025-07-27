Left Menu

Transatlantic Trade Hopes: Trump Eyes New Agreement with EU

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about reaching a trade agreement with the European Union, highlighting three or four main sticking points, including fairness and barriers to U.S. car and agriculture exports. The comments were made during a meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

27-07-2025
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence on Sunday about the potential for a new trade agreement between the United States and the European Union. Trump identified three or four key issues hindering progress, emphasizing the need for fairness in the negotiations.

These remarks came during a high-profile meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, held at Trump's golf property in Turnberry, on Scotland's picturesque western coast.

The main challenges in the trade talks, according to Trump, revolve around barriers impeding U.S. exports, notably in the automotive and agricultural sectors. Trump's administration seeks to dismantle these barriers to facilitate a more equitable trade landscape.

