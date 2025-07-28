Naftogaz Makes Historic Gas Deal with SOCAR

Ukraine's state-owned energy giant, Naftogaz, has announced a landmark agreement with Azerbaijan's SOCAR to import natural gas. This marks a pivotal moment in regional energy cooperation.

The deal includes a test shipment utilizing the Transbalkan route, which moves through the Bulgaria–Romania–Ukraine corridor. This initial delivery signals a strategic step towards energy diversification.

Naftogaz emphasized the importance of the agreement in its statement, highlighting the potential for enhanced energy security across Eastern Europe amid ongoing regional challenges.

