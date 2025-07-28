Left Menu

Naftogaz Makes Historic Gas Deal with SOCAR

Ukraine's Naftogaz signed a groundbreaking agreement with Azerbaijan's SOCAR to import natural gas via the Transbalkan route. This marks the first test shipment along the Bulgaria-Romania-Ukraine corridor, promoting energy diversification and cooperation amidst regional energy challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-07-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 11:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's state-owned energy giant, Naftogaz, has announced a landmark agreement with Azerbaijan's SOCAR to import natural gas. This marks a pivotal moment in regional energy cooperation.

The deal includes a test shipment utilizing the Transbalkan route, which moves through the Bulgaria–Romania–Ukraine corridor. This initial delivery signals a strategic step towards energy diversification.

Naftogaz emphasized the importance of the agreement in its statement, highlighting the potential for enhanced energy security across Eastern Europe amid ongoing regional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

