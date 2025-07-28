Naftogaz Makes Historic Gas Deal with SOCAR
Ukraine's Naftogaz signed a groundbreaking agreement with Azerbaijan's SOCAR to import natural gas via the Transbalkan route. This marks the first test shipment along the Bulgaria-Romania-Ukraine corridor, promoting energy diversification and cooperation amidst regional energy challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-07-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 11:49 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's state-owned energy giant, Naftogaz, has announced a landmark agreement with Azerbaijan's SOCAR to import natural gas. This marks a pivotal moment in regional energy cooperation.
The deal includes a test shipment utilizing the Transbalkan route, which moves through the Bulgaria–Romania–Ukraine corridor. This initial delivery signals a strategic step towards energy diversification.
Naftogaz emphasized the importance of the agreement in its statement, highlighting the potential for enhanced energy security across Eastern Europe amid ongoing regional challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naftogaz
- SOCAR
- Ukraine
- Azerbaijan
- Transbalkan
- gas deal
- energy
- import
- diversification
- security
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NLC India Eyes Lithium Riches: A Strategic Move towards Clean Energy
Unlocking the Hydro-Power Potential: Arunachal Pradesh's Mega Energy Projects
Biogas Revolution: Transforming India's Energy Landscape
Revamping Grid Reliability: Automatic Weather Stations for Green Energy
NLC India Expands Energy Horizon with Rs 1.25 Lakh Crore Investment