Left Menu

Ruckus in Parliament: Operation Sindoor Discussion Derails Amidst Political Tension

Tensions flared in the Lok Sabha as MPs clashed over the anticipated discussion on Operation Sindoor. Sanjay Raut criticized PM Modi for potentially avoiding the session amid questions about Trump's remarks on India-Pakistan issues. The Pahalgam attack further sparked accusations of central government security lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:02 IST
Ruckus in Parliament: Operation Sindoor Discussion Derails Amidst Political Tension
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions ran high in the Indian Parliament on Monday as MPs clashed over the anticipated discussion on Operation Sindoor. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut speculated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might avoid the session to dodge questions related to US President Donald Trump's mediation claims between India and Pakistan.

The controversy unfolded as Raut criticized the Central government's handling of the Pahalgam terror attack, labeling it a 'huge security lapse' that resulted in 26 fatalities. Raut argued that the failure to apprehend the perpetrators pointed to negligence by the Ministry of Home Affairs and suggested that the Home Minister should take responsibility and resign.

The session was marked by disruptions, leading Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to adjourn proceedings until noon amidst opposition protests. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha experienced chaos, with calls for accountability and discussions on critical issues like Operation Sindoor going unheard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025