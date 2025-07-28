Ruckus in Parliament: Operation Sindoor Discussion Derails Amidst Political Tension

Tensions ran high in the Indian Parliament on Monday as MPs clashed over the anticipated discussion on Operation Sindoor. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut speculated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might avoid the session to dodge questions related to US President Donald Trump's mediation claims between India and Pakistan.

The controversy unfolded as Raut criticized the Central government's handling of the Pahalgam terror attack, labeling it a 'huge security lapse' that resulted in 26 fatalities. Raut argued that the failure to apprehend the perpetrators pointed to negligence by the Ministry of Home Affairs and suggested that the Home Minister should take responsibility and resign.

The session was marked by disruptions, leading Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to adjourn proceedings until noon amidst opposition protests. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha experienced chaos, with calls for accountability and discussions on critical issues like Operation Sindoor going unheard.

(With inputs from agencies.)