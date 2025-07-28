World Bank's Continued Commitment to Climate Change and Gender in the Pacific
The World Bank is focusing on climate change and gender initiatives in the Pacific, amidst decreased U.S. aid. Managing director of operations Anna Bjerde discusses projects designed for climate resilience and women's workforce participation. The bank is shifting key positions to the region to enhance a growing $3.4 billion aid program.
The World Bank is steadfast in its commitment to addressing climate change and gender issues in the Pacific region, despite a reduction in aid from its largest shareholder, the United States, according to Anna Bjerde, managing director of operations at the bank, during her recent visit to Australia.
Meeting with Pacific Islands economic ministers in Fiji, Bjerde emphasized the region's vulnerabilities to climate change, food security concerns, and rising debt levels. In response, the bank is relocating a regional vice president closer to the Pacific to oversee a substantial $3.4 billion aid initiative.
The World Bank's focus includes designing flood-resilient infrastructure under climate-finance programs and bolstering women's workforce roles to drive economic growth. Additionally, the bank is implementing region-wide programs to enhance trade access and strengthen health systems across small Pacific nations.
