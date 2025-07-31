Left Menu

Banking Betrayal: Multi-Crore Fraud Exposed in National Bank Scam

A significant financial fraud involving a leading national bank and its insurance partner came to light as Vijender Bansal filed a complaint at Lahori Gate Police Station. Allegedly deceived out of nearly ₹20 crore, Bansal accuses the bank of misappropriating funds meant for insurance investments, prompting an EOW investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:20 IST
Banking Betrayal: Multi-Crore Fraud Exposed in National Bank Scam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A serious financial fraud has been unearthed at Lahori Gate Police Station, involving a renowned national bank and its associated insurance partner. The multi-crore scam was brought to light by Vijender Bansal, a long-standing customer of the bank, who alleges that he has been defrauded of substantial sums of money through deceptive insurance schemes.

Bansal claims that bank officials convinced him to invest nearly ₹5 crore into different insurance policies, with assurances of lucrative returns, purportedly amounting to double or triple the premium values upon maturity. Yet, as the investment matured, Bansal discovered the funds were never transferred to the insurance entities, but allegedly misdirected to internal bank accounts instead.

The scale of this alleged misappropriation, reportedly reaching ₹20 crore, highlights potential collusion and document forgery between the bank and its insurance partner. The incident has sparked fears of widespread losses across the country. In response to the significant allegations, the police transferred the case to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on July 17, 2025, for an exhaustive probe. Concurrently, Bansal has initiated legal action against both the bank and the insurance company seeking justice and accountability. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025