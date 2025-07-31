Banking Betrayal: Multi-Crore Fraud Exposed in National Bank Scam

A serious financial fraud has been unearthed at Lahori Gate Police Station, involving a renowned national bank and its associated insurance partner. The multi-crore scam was brought to light by Vijender Bansal, a long-standing customer of the bank, who alleges that he has been defrauded of substantial sums of money through deceptive insurance schemes.

Bansal claims that bank officials convinced him to invest nearly ₹5 crore into different insurance policies, with assurances of lucrative returns, purportedly amounting to double or triple the premium values upon maturity. Yet, as the investment matured, Bansal discovered the funds were never transferred to the insurance entities, but allegedly misdirected to internal bank accounts instead.

The scale of this alleged misappropriation, reportedly reaching ₹20 crore, highlights potential collusion and document forgery between the bank and its insurance partner. The incident has sparked fears of widespread losses across the country. In response to the significant allegations, the police transferred the case to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on July 17, 2025, for an exhaustive probe. Concurrently, Bansal has initiated legal action against both the bank and the insurance company seeking justice and accountability. (ANI)

